There were 106 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: "Do you feel wearing masks in public should be mandatory?" The responses were pretty evenly split, with 52 people saying no to mandatory masks.
The answer is no, no, no, no. Absolutely not. You need to respect everyone's boundaries. My cousin can't breath with a mask on because she has breathing issues. And then people look at her like they want to go and, you know, stab her eyes out. They don't know that she has breathing issues and she can't put a mask on.
I'm a North Conway resident. All people should be wearing masks to protect all people. Masks protect you and other people. So we hope that everyone wears one until this is under control. Consider other people and always stay 6 feet away, and we can get through this. All people should stay home. And out-of-staters should stay home.
Regarding wearing masks and being mandatory, absolutely not.
Yes, we should make it mandatory to wear masks. If you don't like wearing a mask, you're not going to like wearing a ventilator.
No, they should not be mandatory. People do not know how to use a mask. I've been trained in OSHA training on PPE at a major university in Boston. So we had to deal with animal quarters and bio labs and a mask is a one-time use. If you actually observe people with a mask, how they treat it, they think they can use it forever.
Yes, I do feel that it should be mandatory for people to wear masks. The people that I see wearing masks are the older people that have the most to lose. And I see the younger people not wearing masks, which could be the carriers for the virus, and those are the people that should wear masks so that they don't infect the older people. But everyone should wear masks. And I really think that people should be ticketed if they don't.
Wearing masks in public should not be mandatory. I choose to wear a mask whenever I leave the house, and doing so should be up to each person, or to one’s employer if one is working. If made mandatory for everyone, would there be exceptions for those with asthma, or COPD or sinus problems who may have difficulty with masks covering the nose? Bartlett
For me, wearing a mask is a way of showing respect to others. If they do likewise, we achieve a silent but firm form of mutual respect that implies working together, we are going to contain this virus. When this bound becomes broken during a time of pandemic, the issue of mandatory masks should be examined in terms of health implications rather than as a perceived violation of ”civil rights.” Ted Sares, North Conway
NO! You already have so many people upset about their rights being taken away. I have not worn a mask since day one nor will I wear one. Melissa Card, North Conway
Yes, I do. Absolutely.
Yes, I believe everyone should wear a mask and public.
Absolutely. Yes.
I'm surprised this isn't even a question. Just out of common decency people should be wearing masks. If they don't do it voluntarily, then yes, they should be ordered to wear the masks. Though they don't prevent one’s self from catching the bug, you can keep other people from catching it if you contain your own cough droplets within your bandana or facemask, whatever you have. It's not that big a deal to put one on and boy it can save a lot of lives.
Yes. Yes. Yes. All people should wear masks when unable to social distance. When I was not able to social distance, I just removed the sock I was wearing from my left foot and instant mask!!!!! Be smart and pay attention. Lady Unladylike Tamworth
My question is if the masks work, why did they close everything down? And if they don't work, why are we wearing them? You put on a pair of underwear and another pair of trousers and if you’re unfortunate to pass gas, it leaks out. How will the mask protect you from any gases or any germs?
This is Marcia Curtis and I’m from Tamworth. I do not think it should be mandatory at all. I think it should be up to us to decide it. If I'm out walking and stuff and I'm not near anybody, I will not have a mask on. If I'm around people, I will put a mask on.
It is not right to make or enforce people to wear masks. They really do not do anything. And it is an invasion of people’s rights.
Sonia in Tamworth. I don't think it is asking too much to wear a mask. At the very least, it is showing common decency and respect for your fellow man.
Absolutely not!
I think it's a good idea to wear masks out in public especially when you can't keep a safe distance from others. Better safe than sorry.
Why can’t the “deciders” use FACTS not FEARS to base their decisions? The average COVID particulate size ~.0125, and the N95 medical mask filters at ~.03 which isn’t 100 percent effective. Whereas the recommended cloth/hankies had near ZERO efficiency to block a particle size through a cloth mask. Jon Schippani
This is Becky in Conway, yes, we should all be wearing our masks in public, when we can not social distance. People have to stop thinking it’s a violation of their civil rights!! That to me is just being selfish. You are only hurting others, if indeed you have the virus.
You cannot mandate common sense. We are now witnessing the Darwin Awards in action. Anti-maskers are anti-social and perhaps the virus can help to clear out the gene pools once and for all.
What for? I’m not gonna rob anyone.
I ask, "What is "public?" If by "public," you mean the confined spaces of retail and other establishments, then a reasonable case can be made for an affirmative answer. In these areas it is nearly impossible to keep 6 feet apart 100 percent of the time, or even 80-90 percent of the time.
The right to choose is ours. Soon, the powers that be will demand that underwear must be worn when in public. I haven't worn a pair of draws in 31 years and no one has ever complained except for one lady.
People who are unwilling to wear a mask in public when they are unable to do social distancing are being selfish. We are all in this together, so how about all of us respecting the civil rights of each other, especially those who are at high risk. Crawford and Julie Butler
I don't believe that wearing a mask in public should be made mandatory because some people are saying you catch the virus to your eyes. Other ones are saying that you can get it through animals, cats or dogs. The virus sticks to your clothes, your hair. You're going to bring it home anyway. You take your mask home, so you're going to get it one way or another.
I have to wear a mask every day at work and I believe everybody that comes into an establishment or in contact with another person should also be made to wear a mask. What's good for one is good for the other, and we have to protect each other. I think they should be mandatory. Julie
We have to keep ourselves in shelter and, yet, we go outdoors where people do not have masks on and threaten our lives as seniors. This is a dumb question. Of course, we should be wearing masks out in public. It should be mandatory.
No, I do not think it should be mandatory. It's our civil rights to do what we like out in public, long as we keep our 6-foot measurement.
Yes, I do think masks should be mandatory in public places, grocery stores, post offices, box stores, hardware stores, both for employees and for staff, when you can't be sure you can have social distancing. It's a simple way that we can protect other people. You're not protecting yourself, you're protecting somebody else.
Isn't this the Live Free or Die state?
Yes, unfortunately, the wearing of masks needs to be made mandatory. Luckily, many people are being considerate and always wear masks when they are out and about. However, many others do not. They refuse to, and often simply just to say it's their right not to. How selfish! And dangerous, especially to those of us with fragile health, and possibly to their own loved ones.
Hi, this is Pat in the Center Conway, and I think it should not be mandatory. We live in New Hampshire and our motto is Live Free or Die.
It's Rocky Thompson in North Conway. I feel very strongly that everybody oughta be wearing masks.
No, “For he has erected a multitude of new offices and sent hither swarms of officers to continually harass our people and eat out their substance. Signed Declaration of Independence.” Silver Lake
This is Ann. Yes, I do believe masks should be worn.
This is Jim in Glen. This is a first, I agree with the dems. When I see someone in a public place such as a grocery store without a mask, I feel like telling them that I'm wearing a mask to protect them from my germs. And I expect the same from them. It's just a matter of common courtesy.
I don't have the disease. If you want to wear a mask, be my guess. Don't tell me I have to wear one. There's 25,000 people in Carroll County and how many of them are infected? Give it a rest.
I certainly do feel that masks should be mandatory. And also gloves when you're shopping. It really turns me off when I see somebody handling produce or meat at the meat counter with their hands not gloved and then toss it back for somebody else to pick up.
Using all the numbers that have been put out by the government, if 6,000 people over 65 get the disease, 5,999 of them will live. These are their numbers, not my numbers. So should you really have to wear a mask?
Yes, as it shows consideration for others and yourself. Most people that don't wear a mask do not care about themselves or others.
No.
Yes, definitely wearing masks in public should be mandatory out of respect to other people.
Yes, masks should be worn. People who object to that don't realize it is for the good of the whole nation and probably would be objecting to the draft as well in times of war. So the nation comes first, the individual comes second.
This is Mary from Freedom. I don't believe that wearing a mask in public should be mandatory. I think people should be smart enough to choose whether or not to wear a mask based on their health.
Yes, wearing masks in public should be mandatory. We're living under a pandemic and out of consideration for everybody, they should be mandatory. Thank you.
Yes, wear a mask.
There's no credible scientific evidence that says masks help in any sort of way. It's purely anecdotal. So no, I don't support it until the science says it is correct.
Yes, it should be mandatory to wear masks because that would protect the safety of customers as well as employees.
Absolutely not.
I believe in what all the Nazis in Concord are doing. And also, each COVID person that's had it needs to wear a yellow style on the front of the shirt so we can identify those evil people.
Yes, they do need to be worn in public places, simply because they are saving lives and they help protect yourself and others. Hiding behind civil rights is a poor excuse for being dangerously blunt. I think that this should be done and it should be made mandatory for sure.
Absolutely not. You cannot force one more thing on people. This is Live Free or Die in New Hampshire. Do not make it mandated to wear a mask. That should be up to the individual. I am really tired of all of our rights and freedoms being stripped every single day.
FYI, if they say that you can get the virus through your eyes, and also maybe from your pets, so when you walk your dog you better have a mask and some sunglasses on your dog. Otherwise, I guess it's OK to be out there without a mask. You’re going to get it one way or the other as far as I can figure out.
Absolutely!! Why should I as an employee be required to wear one when the person in my face doesn't have to? Susan Prescott
I think it's time for most politicians to sit back, open their ears, and, along with the rest of us, listen to the recommendations of most scientists. We're all trying to do what's best without taking away personal freedoms. Scott Gordon
The government has no right to make you wear a mask in public. Make them arrest you then sue them. Martyn Noveia
If I dont have the virus then I'm not going to infect people by not wearing a mask. That doesn't stop the virus anyway. Spent enough time in NBC training to know it's a joke and only being done to try and make people feel safer when in reality it's not helping at all. Jim Covert
As a retail worker I am required to wear my mask all day. It is hard to breathe, hot, and generally just not a good time. It's only reasonable that customers that spend usually 30 min max in a store need to wear a mask. It's protecting the very people that run the businesses that customers are "so happy to be back open." We won't be open for long if a maskless person spreads COVID unknowingly. Amy Elizabeth Carruthers
No, false sense of security. The only safe masks are the N95 which when worn too long create a build up of CO2 for the wearer. If you are fearful stay home. The home made ones do nothing, do not fit properly and are causing people to fiddle with them, their eyes, and their faces. Pointless. Stephanie Rogers
Yes masks should be required to help protect the vulnerable members of our community but let's keep it real... The most effective masks (N95) are in short supply & many are too dense to use available masks properly anyway. Jesse Fenn
No, and I feel that shop personnel that force a facemask on me, their shop doesn't need my business. Peter Villaume
Yes. I do it to protect others, especially the vulnerable. Jeannie Cafarelli
If your daughter is the cashier at a store, would you tell your daughter she just has to take her chances because it’s more important that her customers have the right to spread the virus? Wearing a mask shows you care about the safety of others. Cheri Anderson Sullivan
We have life and death choices every day. It should be ours to make. Beverly Chambers
Yes, we all should for our own protection and others. Matt Comeras
It’s not so much what the democrats or republicans are recommending, it’s what the medical experts/scientists are stating is the safest way forward and that is wearing masks in public. I totally concur. Sandy Krol Valliere
Calm down. No one is going to care if you walk down an empty road without a mask. If you go into a store you're just doing your part to keep those most vulnerable from getting sick. It’s not all about you. It’s a team effort. Ken Belcher
No! What is happening to our Freedom. Jo-anne Harvey Poore
You wear a mask out of respect for others. Nancy Russo
Nope...mask wearing that I’ve seen out in public is mediocre at best. Wearing a $2 bandanna or an N95 with a beard or having a mask over your mouth with your nose exposed is the definition of not effective. Build your immunity, wash your hands and sanitize often and stay home if you don’t feel good. Tee Rendleman
Yes. Seat Belts are the law. If no shirt no shoes no service stands , so should wearing a mask. Madeleine Lane-Duigan
We have the right to choose either way. That shouldn’t change. It should not be mandated. We can refuse medical treatment and go "against medical advice" in other situations this should be no different. Jayne McDevitt
Lots of keyboard epidemiologists. I say ask actual medical professionals and do what they suggest to keep people safe. Arielle Torres
This is about being responsible to protect other people, not just yourself! Just like we don’t let people drive drunk, even if they are willing to risk their own safety. They might accidentally hurt someone else. Dennis Levasseur
You can't yell "Fire" in a crowded movie theater, you shouldn't be able to go into public without masks. It isn't about people's "right to choose," this is about protecting the most vulnerable people among us. Carol A. Frost
After seeing the amount of people traveling here from other states last night, how many of them are spreading the virus with them from other areas of the country? They go into the stores without any quarantine. I don't see how my having to wear a mask is going to make any difference. Scott Merrithew
Is it really pulling on your God-given constitutional freedom? It is like using a rubber. Better safe than sorry. Of all the judges to our "freedom," this is what is being nitpicked. Get a grip. Meils Preece
A mask is to protect others and hand cleaning to protect yourself. Yes, I wear a mask when I'm out. Debra Haynes
I guess it's now "Live Free AND Die" since many refuse to accept responsibility to each other. Nickie Sekera
Whether I believe in a mask or not, I will wear one if a business requires/asks me to do so. Rebekah Bushey
I wear a mask so others do not get sick if I am asymptomatic. If you wear a mask, you are protecting me. Deb Ann Della Selva
Hey all my N.H. neighbors, if you think masks help you can have our maine governor Janet Mills. Irene Perham
It depends. I already wear a mask if I go in a store. I'm not going to wear one when I walk down an empty road with my dog or sitting at a beach. A law like this would be unenforceable and a waste of resources. Ann McGarity
Just gotta say, what a bunch of cry babies. Common sense, which obviously there isn’t much of. I’m in Los Angeles and if you think you don’t want to wear a mask to protect others, you don’t have to, but you also won’t be able to go into places either. It goes many ways. Oh, and wash your hands. Laurie Bates
Absolutely not. Just weakening your immune system. Carlos Shagwell
If you are unable to maintain social distance a mask should be worn. Ed Talbot
Wearing masks isn’t going to contain anything. It’s the opposite because everyone constantly adjusts them with their hands and then immediately touches everything else in the stores etc. Not to mention that they are single use. You see them everywhere hanging from rear view mirrors. Irene Perham
Definitely not. Most masks are not even effective. It’s just a false sense of security. If you want to wear a mask, then feel free! Jill Emery
I'd wear a mask except you can't buy them anywhere local. I do wear one around relatives in poor health Raine Savary
The party of fear control and welfare speak out. William Costa
For people who might have medical conditions and can’t wear a mask will be locked up for breaking the not law. Also people who are deaf and read lips can’t do so. So, basically it is a case of DISCRIMINATION against the ones who can’t wear them and could possibly lead to a lawsuit. Craig Pellerin
It should be absolutely mandatory to wear a mask or stay home!!! Your freedom is in your home! Nancy Reynolds Duffy Rupp
Your cotton face masks won't save you from anything. Enough with the paranoia already. You can't control what may or may not happen. We're all going to die. Some of us are just going sooner than others. Josh Wheeler
No! We should have a choice. Trish Potosky
Oh for god’s sake... stop the panic mandating!!! It’s OK to go out without a mask people! Politicians can not declare how you choose to protect yourselves… Margie Enos
People should have a choice and should not be forced to wear one!!! Michele Lynne
No way! Where's the proof that they work? We all need immunity! Linda Hanson Cook
These same people say that a mask won’t protect you but protects everyone else. I call bullshit. If it isn't protecting me then it. isn't protecting the other person. Joe Powell
Yeah, let's rely on 1918 technology. Why don't we require everyone to use leeches as well...Jason C. Ross
No way. States going in the wrong direction. Democrats are taking over. It may be time to move. Montgomery Dash
What about those that have had the virus? Just curious if they'd need to. Mandie Brat Anderson
No scientific evidence that wearing a mask does anything. Jill Dunham Morton
Not a huge fan of it but I would say at least 75 percent of the people in the stores are wearing them. Josh Robichaud
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.