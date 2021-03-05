The Conway Planning Board recently approved a proposal from Rhode Island-based Vertex Towers after the Zoning Board of Adjustment granted two special exceptions to erect a cell tower on Artist Falls Road in North Conway. The 5-2 approval vote capped a meeting in which abutters objected to the 160-foot tower’s location, saying it would be a scar on the landscape. Voting against were Steve Porter and Sarah Frechette, with Porter saying that hikers in the Green Hills would be able to see it, and “I think you need to find a different location.” Among criteria to earn a ZBA exception is that reasonable efforts are made to hide the tower from view. Francis Parisi, representing Vertex, said balloon tests showed tree cover would hide the tower from view in most places in town and that it is needed to service demand from Verizon customers. Jennifer MacMillan and her father, Kevin MacMillan, of Artist Falls Road have appealed the approval to the ZBA, which will meet March 17.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: What is your opinion of the 160-foot cell tower approved for Artist Falls Road?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
