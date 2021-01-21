CONWAY — The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment on Wednesday approved two special exceptions for a 160-foot cell tower to be built off of Artist Falls Road in North Conway.
Francis Parisi of Providence, R.I.-based Vertex Towers presented the project to the board, which would be 160 feet tall and have "appurtenances" extending another 6 feet, along with a 60-by-60-foot fenced compound for telecommunications equipment on a 30-acre undeveloped parcel.
Vertex has built a similar tower in Center Conway for AT&T.
ZBA Chairman John Colbath asked if the Center Conway tower was up yet.
"Yes it is, and I'm glad you asked because it means you didn't see it," said Parisi.
Any structure over 55 feet tall requires a special exception. So does building a tower in the residential-agricultural district. Among criteria to earn the ZBA exception is that reasonable efforts must be made to hide the tower from view.
Parisi said this tower would be used by Verizon initially, but other providers will likely join in, too.
He said there is an existing tower on top of Mount Cranmore. But what's happening, he said, "is on a Saturday — when Main Street backs up, you get capacity issues.
"You get the type situations where the communications network gets challenged by the amount of traffic," said Parisi, noting this happens in the summer or during peak skiing times.
"What Verizon is trying to do in this case, is improve their capacity by building a site not at the top of the mountain at the elevation up there, but closer to Main Street."
Asked by zoning board members if the strength of the existing signal at the Cranmore couldn't be increased, Parisi said the law limits the amount of power of antenna they can have.
Of the new tower, he said balloon tests reveal it will not be visible from Thompson Road or such points in North Conway Village as Norcross Circle and Skimobile Road. He said knolls and trees will prevent the tower from being seen.
"It's a great situation, because we're able to provide a better telecommunications signal without creating a huge visual impact," said Parisi, who also said the tower would not have to be lit.
However, Artist Falls resident Jennifer MacMillan expressed concern for the impact on the beauty of the area and also for wildlife.
"I feel that this is a place that is about the beauty, the nature — I think that that's what a lot of people come here for," said MacMillan, adding she has no problem with her phone signal.
Parisi said construction might scare wilderness creatures away for a little while but they will return.
Jac Cuddy, a ZBA alternate, asked whether the tower would address the dead spot between the Red Jacket and Dunkin Donuts, and Parisi said it would.
Colbath said anyone in opposition to the project would have 30 days to appeal the decision.
The next step after that is for site plan review by the planning board.
