CONWAY — A controversial cell tower proposed for Artist Falls Road in North Conway was OK'd by the Conway Planning Board by a vote of 5-2 last Thursday.
The vote followed the granting of two special exceptions by the Zoning Board of Adjustment Jan. 20 to the structure, that with addition of a lightning rod, will be 166 feet tall.
Voting in favor were planning board chair Steve Hartmann, vice chair Ben Colbath, members Ailee Byers and Bill Barbin and alternate Ray Shakir. Opposed were selectmen’s representative Steve Porter and member Sarah Frechette.
About 20 members of the public attended the session held at the new Conway Town Hall, with several speaking against the proposal by Rhode Island-based Vertex Towers, represented by Francis Parisi.
Parisi said the site has “minimal visibility ... there’s a dense forest tree covered to mitigate visibility … I think we’ve done a pretty good job of picking a location."
However, abutter Jennifer MacMillan of Artist Falls Road said she thought it was "a horrible location.
"I have concerns for protecting and preserving this land. This is in fact why we all live here. That is the draw, the beauty, and when you put things up like that, it loses that attraction, and it’s one more scar that we do not need,” she said.
She and her father, Kevin MacMillan have appealed the ZBA’s granting of special exceptions to allow the tower.
Speaking as a private citizen, Steve Steiner, a ZBA member and alternate to the planning board, said that at the January meeting, Parisi showed them "enough aerials which showed that there was no view of the tower.”
He said that he “loves the beauty of the area, too,” but like it or not, cellphones are what the public now demands.
Other residents asked if the tower could be made to look like an evergreen tree, as in Bartlett and Moultonborough.
But Parisi said those structures start to look "silly," like Charlie Brown Christmas trees.
Colbath questioned the need for new towers.
“Cellphones are not a new technology, and it’s not like the amount of people coming to town has quadrupled over the last year. It just seems a little funny to me how now we need one on top of Cranmore and then one a mile and halfway away," said Colbath.
Parisi responded: “They’re selling millions of phones a month. People are buying them, and our phones have evolved. The demand for the technology is what’s driving the need for these types of facilities.”
He said that the tower atop Cranmore Mountain is so heavily used it is no longer able to service all the demand.
Parisi said this tower would be used by Verizon initially, but other providers will likely join in.
Vertex has built a similar tower in Center Conway for AT&T. At the ZBA’s January meeting, board chair/selectman John Colbath (father of Ben Colbath) asked if that tower was up yet, leading Parisi to answer, “Yes it is, and I'm glad you asked because it means you didn't see it.”
Under Conway zoning, any structure over 55 feet requires a special exception. So does building a tower in the residential-agricultural district. Among criteria to earn the ZBA exception is that reasonable efforts are made to hide the tower from view.
Parisi said balloon tests show the tower will not be visible from Thompson Road, Norcross Circle or Skimobile Road. He said knolls and trees will prevent the tower from being seen.
After being told by Parisi that the intended service was limited to North Conway Village, Porter said he felt it was too high a price to pay for such a small service area.
“I get what the benefits are. But I also see what the long-term detriments are going to be,” said Porter.
He said those hiking in the Green Hills would be able to see it looking down.
“I’m not going to recommend that regardless of what the Zoning Board of Adjustment said. ... I think you need to find a different location,” he told Parisi.
Parisi countered that his company had done extensive analysis of the site.
“It’s a very challenging area,” said Parisi, adding, “No one’s complaining about the visibility — they’re complaining about the thought of the visibility when we provided evidence to the zoning board that it wasn't visible … I thought that the town planner (Tom Irving) said tonight is that we are here to talk about the site itself, not the visibility because the zoning board approved the height and approved it based on the lack of visibility.”
“Well, obviously, you can see the people sitting in the back here, it is an issue," Porter said.
In their appeal of the ZBA special exceptions, the MacMillans requested a rehearing of the Jan. 20 decision. The maintain that the board "failed to receive a 'demonstration of analysis of multipole sites and the need for the proposed height."
They added that "there were no detailed plans presented or discussed by the board" even though there were professionals "who could have requested them or would have understood them."
Kevin MacMillan noted that Conway does not have a cell tower ordinance, so he studied towns such as Charlestown and Northfield, which require not only a special exception but a variance as well.
Town Planning Assistant Holly Meserve said the ZBA will address the appeal at its March 17 meeting.
She said that if a rehearing is granted, "would take place likely at their April meeting. If a rehearing is not granted, the applicant could appeal to the courts."
She added that "one of the conditions of the planning board approval was resolution of the zoning appeal in the applicant's favor."
