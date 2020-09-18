Due to the pandemic, Halloween will be different this year. Conway Parks and Rec is having a party in a tent instead of inside a gym, and Rec Director John Eastman has made several recommendations on staying safe on Hallow’s Eve. They include trick-or-treating in your own neighborhood, traveling in a pod of parents and friends, and not placing candy in a large communal bowl but instead “distancing” candy pieces on a porch or table. Eastman said some people may be anxious about having people come to their doors, and to leave the light off if you don’t welcome trick-or-treaters.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: What are your plans for Halloween, and are there any favorite costumes this year?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your response to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun Facebook page. Results will be published in next Tuesday’s edition and at conwaydailysun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.