The Conway Planning Board is set to begin site-plan review Feb. 11 of a proposal by Eastern Propane to demolish the 250-year-old house and barn located at 1534 East Main St. in Center Conway in order to build an office building and maintenance building. Local historians Brian Wiggin and Ken Rancourt say it will be a shame to lose anymore historic structures in Conway, but Rancourt noted the propane company owns the property and can do what it likes. Selectman Steve Porter said the historic preservation committee plans to discuss the property’s importance to the town, but it is just an advisory board. A commenter on conwaydailysun.com asked why the owner/operator couldn’t come up with a creative architectural solution instead of tearing down the historic buildings.
This week’s Tele-Talk: Should the town be doing more to save its Revolutionary War-era buildings?
