The SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee is currently coming up with a practical plan for schools to reopen to students by the end of August. Superintendent Kevin Richard and the community members on the panel say when it does reopen, school will look quite a bit different, including mask wearing, staggered shifts and social distancing. Meanwhile, some (especially older) teachers across the state have voiced concern about returning to the classroom without a coronavirus vaccine or treatment for the disease in place.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Should classrooms reopen regardless of the pandemic?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
