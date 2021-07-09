Some believe that N.H. Republicans, known for being “fiscally conservative and socially moderate,” crossed a line this legislative session. Included in their budget, signed by Gov. Chris Sununu, who incidentally calls himself pro-choice, are two laws that prompted every Democrat in the House to vote against it. The first forbids all abortions past 24 weeks’ gestation (generally done only when a fetus is brain-dead), criminalizes doctors who perform them and requires all women who seek an abortion to undergo an expensive ultrasound. The second, the Divisive Speech law, bans public school teachers from saying in the classroom that some groups have inherent social advantages.
This week’s Tele-Talk question is: Do you believe legislating social issues belongs in a state budget?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.