On Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu issued new guidance to allow amusement parks, adult day centers and theaters to open on June 29 with restrictions (for example, amusement parks can open at only 25 percent capacity for the foreseeable future). However, with indoor dining, retail stores, campgrounds, golf courses and tennis courts all open, the state of New Hampshire and Mount Washington Valley seem poised for a busy summer — though many customers and business owners remain cautious in view of the still-present COVID-19 pandemic.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: How do you think this summer tourist season in the valley will compare to past seasons?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
