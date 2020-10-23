Voting in the upcoming general election will be, for the most part, taking place at public schools around the valley. Conway will vote at Kennett High School, Bartlett at Josiah Bartlett Elementary, Madison at Madison Elementary, Tamworth at K.A. Brett School and Freedom and Freedom Elementary, among others. With concerns about the COVID-19 virus, and keeping both students and staff and the public safe, some school officials have debated whether to hold voting in school this year.
This week’s Tele-Talk Question: Do you think voting in schools is a good idea this year?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.