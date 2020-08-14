This week, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden chose U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) to be his running mate. Biden had promised to pick a female running mate, and there was wide speculation as to who it would be. Harris, 55, ran for president last year and becomes the first African-American and first Asian-American (her mother is Indian) vice presidential candidate in the U.S. Biden and Harris are set to take on the Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and running mate Vice President Mike Pence in the general election.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Do you think picking Kamala Harris to be his running mate was a good choice by Joe Biden?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
