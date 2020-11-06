CONCORD — At a news conference Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu, just re-elected to a new term, congratulated Secretary of State Bill Gardner with pulling off another successful election in the state and said he would be supporting another term for him when the new majority of Republicans gather at the State House.
Sununu also said he has discussed with Attorney General Gordon MacDonald his interest in renominating him to become the Chief Justice of the state Supreme Court now that he has a Republican majority on the state’s Executive Council.
He urged the public to remain patient as votes are counted in the presidential race and said neither side, including his favored candidate President Donald Trump, should declare victory before all the votes are counted.
“We would all like to know the winner,” Sununu said, but ballots cast should be counted in accordance with that state’s rules.
COVID-19 Spike
Forty-four people are currently hospitalized in the state, a jump from the past eight months, but the governor noted there is the capacity for more bed space in hospitals.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, said the 252 new people listed today is actually about 50 higher than it should be due to a computer reporting glitch a couple of days ago.
He said 204 tested positive through the gold standard PCR test while 48 tested positive by antigen testing.
Still, in the last week, the state has averaged 150 new cases per day and now has 1,546 active cases with the 14-day rate at 123 positives per 100,000 tests and the state’s positivity rate is creeping up from about 1 percent to 1.8 percent.
Chan said the state recorded two deaths Thursday, and they weren’t associated with long-term care facilities.
“We continue to see increasing community transmission,” throughout the state, Chan said noting seven different counties are characterized as having a substantial level of community transmission with the remaining three, Carroll, Sullivan, and Cheshire counties considered at moderate levels.
Commissioner of Health and Human Services Lori Shibinette said the state is opening new outbreak studies at St. Anne’s in Dover involving 14 cases, at Woodlawn in Newport involving 11, and in Plymouth at a residential school, Mount Prospect Academy, with 20.
While Massachusetts begins a curfew this weekend and it may impact more out-of-state visitors, Sununu said there are no immediate plans to change guidance here.
He said he continues to look at numbers daily, and he has an advisory committee looking at changes as well as input from health professionals. The state remains flexible on a case-by-case basis to both expand opening and restrict or reduce capacity, Sununu said.
He continues to look at New England on a regional basis as the numbers climb and said we know a lot more about the virus than we did eight months ago.
Chan said we know how this virus spreads and we know how to prevent it from spreading. Earlier, it was travel-related but what we are seeing now is that transmission has moved to the general community and close contact.
“This is a virus that likes to take advantage of crowds,” he said, adding that gatherings in indoor spaces are increasing because of the weather and likely in the future because of the holidays.
CARES Act Update
With the last few weeks before what is left of the $1.25 billion CARES Act money has to be spent, or returned to Washington, Sununu said just over 4,000 new applications have been submitted to the second round of Main Street business funds and 3,000 are eligible.
Those who didn’t make the cut for the $100 million include new businesses this year and those based out of state.
He said some are businesses the first wave of grants will go to those that did not get money in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.