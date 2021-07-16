MWV Republican Committee Chairman Steven Steiner recently complained about voter fraud, saying there was “weirdness” with the turnout in New Hampshire, since Republicans swept state-level elections but failed to unseat the congressional delegation or give a majority vote to President Trump. But N.H. Secretary of State Bill Gardner told the Sun, “I think we should all be proud of the job New Hampshire does with its elections.” Gardner said safeguards in place to prevent voter fraud include having to provide a picture ID or proof of residence, and failing that, having the election moderator photograph voters at the polls and signing an affidavit. “We’re the only state in the country that has that,” Gardner said. In addition, supervisors of the checklist oversee voter rolls in each town.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Do you think New Hampshire adequately protects the polls from voter fraud?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
