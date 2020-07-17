Mask-wearing is gaining acceptance, and beginning Monday Walmart and other box stores are requiring customers to wear them. The Centers for Disease Control and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services have recommended wearing masks, along with other measures, to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Chris Sununu has advocated wearing masks but has not mandated the practice in New Hampshire. While many people in New Hampshire are wearing masks, others are not and have argued that they should be free not to do so.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Do you think Gov. Chris Sununu should require wearing masks in public places?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
