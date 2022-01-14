At their Dec. 30 meeting, Tamworth selectmen said they had been looking into outsourcing police coverage to a regional department, such as the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Since then, they said they don't have enough information to put an item on the town meeting warrant. However, some townspeople, such as former selectman and police chief Dan Poirier and his wife, Peg, think maybe it's time. And Ryan Wallace, a Conway police sergeant, has opined that it's "impossible for small departments of five or fewer officers to provide 24/7 coverage." Madison Police Chief Bob King, however, called Wallace’s letter “ridiculous," saying local police departments customize their schedules and services to meet their community’s needs.
This week's Tele-Talk: Can local police departments effectively serve towns, or should the sheriff take over?
