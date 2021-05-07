The Maine Principals Association has dropped the requirement for student athletes in the Pine Tree State to wear masks during games and practices. Spectators also are not required to wear masks at outdoor events if they can maintain 6 feet of distancing, and as of May 24, 100 percent capacity for spectators will be restored. Meanwhile, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association is still requiring masks for spring sports, except for the javelin, discus and shot put. Kennett High School requires that masks be worn by all athletes competing in outdoor sports, including track and field, and until recently, didn’t allow visiting spectators from away teams and only two family members of home team athletes to attend. Recently, it was opened up a little to allow two spectators per visiting athlete and four per home team athlete.
This week’s TeleTalk question: Do you think N.H. student athletes should be allowed to drop their masks while playing outdoor sports?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
