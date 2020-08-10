To the editor:
This is in response to Conway Daily Sun publisher Mark Guerringue’s, “Why we publish what we do.”
Personally, I have no objection to you publishing Bill Marvel’s and Tom McLaughlin’s columns. I actually find them quite amusing, sometimes even hilarious. Where I think you are amiss is that you don’t balance them with two liberal editorialists, one having a Wednesday column and one having a Friday column.
And I would emphasize that they should be local writers. Publishing outside editorials, i.e., David Brooks, a lost Republican, does not address the issue. And I would think it unwise to pick someone who holds an elective office, thereby providing him or her a public platform. That you are a guest on Valley Vision struck me as irrelevant. I doubt whether a significant number of your readers watch that show.
And I can’t agree with you about Marvel and McLaughlin in reference to Trump. They come close if not on target. I have only to mention McLaughlin’s homophobic rants.
Finally, and I think this is important, the paper should have a fact-checker. Marvel recently made the statement that New Hampshire is the only state to allow outside students to vote. I checked on this and discovered that numerous states do allow outside students to vote.
William C. Murray
Tamworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.