To the editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic and the remote learning forced on students has opened many eyes around the nation. Parents not only want, but need options. In New Hampshire this school year public school enrollment declined by over 6,000 students. Three states have already passed education freedom accounts (EFAs) and two more states are on the verge — including New Hampshire.
Our education freedom accounts would provide the state funds that currently are sent to the school district to educate their child to the parents instead. Parents can then use that at their discretion to find the best education to meet their child’s needs. After all, even a great local school cannot meet the educational needs of every child.
Critics have attempted to scare lawmakers and homeowners into believing EFAs would hurt the quality of local public schools or result in property tax hikes. This is false.
The New Hampshire Department of Education estimates EFAs would save between $360 million and $393 million in taxpayer money over the next 10 years.
EFAs only direct the state portion of education funding — an average of $4,600. If a parent chooses to move their child from a given school to an option better suited to their needs, the local portion of funding remains the same. That means the school is left with more per-pupil funding, not less and could reduce property taxes not raise them.
Every New Hampshire child deserves a chance to succeed, no matter their family’s income or background. The best way to educate one child won’t necessarily work for another, which is why it’s crucial that families have education freedom.
Wendy Richardson
Conway
