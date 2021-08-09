To the editor:
Fourteen years ago, New Hampshire banned smoking in bars and restaurants. Back then, smokers claimed they had a right to pollute the air, sicken others and no one should infringe on their freedom. Bars claimed they would go under if smoking was banned. Both found out they were wrong.
Today I hear the same arguments regarding mask and vaccine requirements. Masks and vaccines should be a personal choice and no one should place restrictions on those who choose neither. If they infect others, it is too bad. This is wrong.
COVID-19 is mutating. The Delta variant is far more infectious. Even vaccinated people can catch it, although they are protected from the worst of its effects. The more people that get infected the greater the chance of a new mutation that vaccines cannot handle. We can lower the chance of such a mutation by reducing the number of unvaccinated and requiring them to wear masks indoors everywhere. It is time to treat them as we do smokers.
Walter Hamilton
Portsmouth
