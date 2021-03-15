To the editor:
Let's state the fact: There was no fraud in this past year's election worth worrying about. Mrs. Blanchard gives two examples, both rectified. (I also heard of one Republican in Florida who voted with his dead mother's mail-in ballot for Trump twice, so now we have a wash.)
I dare you to ask anyone in charge of voting in any town in the area about fraud on their watch. I have asked a couple and they get mad when this is brought up. These people work diligently to assure that there is no fraud at all.
The Republican National Party put out a reward if anyone could report any fraudulent voting anywhere in the country. They received no replies, paid no rewards. Multiple watchdogs during the elections found no fraud.
Anyone who believes that there was any fraud is probably listening to FOX, Breitbart, the late Rush Limbaugh or other right-wing entertainment (not news) services. Newsmax interviewers walked off when that pillow guy Mike Lindell tried to bring up voter fraud because they were being sued by both voting machine companies for billions because these companies knew that their machines did not commit fraud.
Just because someone says there was fraud doesn't mean there was fraud. Just like I could say on Facebook that you have to send me $1,000 doesn't mean you should (though it would be nice).
Walter Davis
North Conway
