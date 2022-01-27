To the editor:
Mr. Drake, five people dead, gallows built to hang Vice President Mike Pence, millions in damage to the Capitol, feces rubbed on the Capitol walls, dozens of Capitol police with PTSD, Senate chambers desecrated, property such as computers and furniture stolen, senators and staff scared out of their wits. All to stop the democracy from doing its duty.
Is this what you mean by "nary a hair out of place?" "A positive thing?"
Really?
Walter Davis
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.