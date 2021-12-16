To the editor:
I find it interesting that the former president’s chief of staff Mark Meadows received texts from various FOX News “reporters” to have President Donald Trump come on the air to stop the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol.
Even though these “reporters” claimed on air that the people who stormed the capital were “tourists” led by “Antifa” or were undercover FBI trying to give these right-oriented terrorists a “bad name,” these same “reporters” sent some opposite texts.
FOX TV host Laura Ingraham texted to Mr. Meadows: “Mark, the president needs to tell the people to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.” (Note, nothing about the Capitol, D.C. police or wrecking democracy.)
FOX commentator Brian Kilmeade texted: “Get (Trump) on TV ... it’s destroying everything you have accomplished.” (Again, no concern of the Capitol, etc., just Trump’s image.)
And FOX host Sean Hannity asked Trump to ask the people to leave the Capitol. These texts were released by Trump’s handpicked (for the fourth time) chief of staff. Very interesting.
Walter Davis
North Conway
