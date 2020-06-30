To the editor:
Regarding Mr. (Joseph) Dorsett’s letter published June 19, considering all the “real” news of late with the United States deaths over 119,000 and over 8,400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, (331/5,450 in New Hampshire), this deep-state plot is wiping out even those of the deep state. Not good planning. Most deep-state plotters aim to get rid of the opposition, not everyone. I just want to know his source and where he grows his stash.
Walter Davis
North Conway
