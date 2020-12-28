To the editor:
I hate to repeat myself, but regarding Mr. Pietrangelo’s letter in the Sun stating there was massive voting fraud against our lame duck president if we would open our eyes.
The DOJ, Department of Homeland Security, all 50 states’ departments of state have reported virtually 0 incidences of fraud. The only actual fraud I have heard of is a Pennsylvania Trumpster voting twice for Trump by voting under his dead mother’s name. Figures.
I would implore all the voter fraud conspiracy believers to go to their town halls, city halls and voting precinct managers and ask them what they think of this issue. Again, in New Hampshire voter fraud by a poll worker can bring over seven years in jail and a hefty fine. I did ask the town manager of Bartlett (no names because there are too many dangerous kooks threatening poll workers, one was on the news tonight) what she thought of all this talk of fraud. She was in disbelief that such a thing existed and hoo-hawed the idea.
Over 50 lawsuits have been filed about fraud in various states and all have been basically laughed out of court. Perhaps these “ambulance chaser” “lawyers” need to be investigated.
Any idea that there was any fraud should die away. And if you keep saying that there was fraud, well, I do not know if you can be trusted in anything else you say. But just keep drinking that Kool-Aid.
Walter Davis
North Conway
