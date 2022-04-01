He did it again. The former president/golfer has a couple of more debits. He has a six-plus hour gap of recorded communications during the January insurrection on our nation’s Capitol.
Seems that all communications during that time were on “burner phones,” which were not placed into the presidential archives, an illegal move. Of course, #45 “never heard of ‘burner phones.’” I guess he does not watch any of the cop shows on TV. The most infamous 18-minute gap similar to this caused President Nixon to resign.
But now, during the murderous invasion of Ukraine the former president has asked the mentally unfit leader of Russia to dig up dirt on President Biden’s son similar to his treasonous actions with the president of Ukraine. He was impeached for the first attempt. I guess he did not learn.
To side with Putin, who totally ignores that he is asking for help from a murderer who is being investigated for war crimes, subjugates his own people to a total lockdown of information, who conscripted Russian youth to go into Ukraine on a lie about “Nazis,” likely to their deaths and has plans for more invasions to rebuild the Russian “empire.”
Charles Manson has his followers and, I hope, we consider them crazy. Anyone who still idolizes this egotistical despot wanna-be who, apparently, likes murderers, and asks for their help, should look deep into their souls and ask “why?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.