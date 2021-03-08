To the editor:
One assumes that the publisher of a newspaper selects editorial writers that align somewhat with his own views. And that he allows his editorial writers a certain amount of freedom. But not freedom to distort fact or personalize attacks upon those who hold alternative views, to which two of Conway Sun editorialists are frequently guilty. Also one assumes that he carefully selects people who can write and express themselves without being sloppy and going all over the place.
Recently you allowed a guest editorialist, Grace Ruddy, an honor student at Kennett High School, to rebut Mr. Marvel’s recent column, “Mirage,” about the honor roll at Kennett High School.
Without personalizing or being rude, she pointed out the flaws in Mr. Marvel’s reasoning and conclusions, which were characteristically sloppy and incoherent. Mr. Marvel might well benefit by attending and yes, even enrolling, in a statistics class and most certainly a basic class in writing, in addition to Mrs. Hill’s lesson regarding argumentative writing.
The Conway Daily Sun has had other gifted, lucid writers, like Miss Ruddy, including one on their staff, Alec Kerr. Why not give one of them some sense of permanence? It would improve the quality of the paper immensely,
W. Clapham Murray
Tamworth
