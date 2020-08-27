To the editor:
President Donald Trump’s appointments of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh led many pundits to predict that the Supreme Court under the leadership of Chief Justice Roberts would now become reliably conservative. But the Court has recently produced liberal decisions in several areas including abortion and the Second Amendment.
June Medical Services v Russo was decided by a 5-4 vote, and held unconstitutional a Louisiana law requiring that abortionists have admitting privileges at local hospitals. States routinely require admitting privileges for doctors who perform a variety of surgical procedures, but this law was obviously intended to make it harder for women to obtain abortions in Louisiana. The four liberal justices, Ginsburg, Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan ruled that the law placed an “undue burden” on abortion rights. Surprisingly, Chief Justice Roberts cast the fifth and deciding vote.
The Second Amendment meanwhile has become this Court’s constitutional orphan. The Court denied a petition to review Rogers v Grewal challenging New Jersey’s gun control regulation requiring an applicant for a carry permit to demonstrate a “justifiable need” based on an “urgent necessity for self-protection, as evidenced by specific threats or previous attacks” that was upheld by a federal Court of Appeals.
The New Jersey law was obviously intended to make it harder to exercise the right to keep and bear arms outside the home. Justice Clearance Thomas dissented from the Court’s refusal to hear the appeal, and aptly summarized the Court’s contrasting treatment of two constitutional rights: “It seems highly unlikely that the Court would allow a state to enforce a law requiring a woman to provide a justifiable need before seeking an abortion.”
Voorhees Dunn, PhD
Madison
