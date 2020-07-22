To the editor:
As the cancel culture movement seeks to remove statues and change the names of institutions associated in any way with slavery and racism, they have somehow forgotten to cancel one of the nation’s most historically racist institutions, i.e., the Democrat Party.
The presidential election of 1860 revolved around the expansion of slavery. Republican candidate Abraham Lincoln condemned the infamous Dred Scott decision in 1857 which held that Congress could not prohibit slavery in the territories. The Democrat Party split in two. The northern Democrat Party nominated Senator Stephen Douglas who supported “popular sovereignty” whereby voters in each territory could decide whether they wanted slavery. Vice-President John C. Breckenridge was the candidate of the southern Democrat Party and stood fully behind Dred Scott and opposed popular sovereignty.
Following Lincoln’s election, states controlled by the southern Democrat Party began to secede from the Union and establish a new nation based on slavery. Former Democrat senator Jefferson Davis became president of the Confederacy. Former Democrat representative Alexander Stephens became vice-president. Democrat John C. Breckenridge, former vice-president of the US, became secretary of War.
After the Union defeated the nascent slave republic, the Democrat Party became the party of the Klu Klux Klan, lynchings, Jim Crow segregation and voter suppression through poll taxes and literacy tests. Segregation of the federal civil service was reintroduced by Democrat President Woodrow Wilson. Many remember Democrat Governor George Wallace shouting, “segregation now, segregation forever,” and blocking black students entrance to the University of Alabama. Eighteen of the 19 senators who voted against the historic Civil Rights Act of 1964 were Democrats.
Democrat Sen. Joe Biden, who is now the presumptive nominee of the Democrat Party, supported an amendment in 1975 barring the federal government from withholding funding from schools that remained effectively segregated.
Voorhees Dunn, PhD
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.