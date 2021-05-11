To the editor:
I have read with interest the letters from second-home owners that are affected by the recent vote to end short-term rentals by absentee landlords in residential neighborhoods.
Their most dire warning seems to be about how much business the valley will lose due to the loss of these residential room rentals. I have to wonder if any of the people making these dark predictions have talked to any of the small, family owned and operated motels and inns in the valley, some of which have been here for over 100 years.
Have any of these non-resident individuals thought about the impact and loss of revenue these legally established businesses have incurred due to the additional availability of rooms their residential rentals have created? Do STR owners ever think about the fact that they are competing with traditional lodging properties unfairly?
In most cases, STR operators purchased a residential home, not a lodging property with a larger business footprint, and therefore pay significantly less in property taxes than traditional lodging properties.
The small inns and motels have to pay expensive commercial insurance rates, have expensive fire suppression systems, emergency lighting and life saving methods of egress in place. They have mandated, regulated parking areas for their lodging guests.
These measures are required for them to rent rooms to the public. STR owners do not. The business owners pay Rooms and Meals taxes and Business Profits taxes, as well as being required to have a business license. STR owners, in many cases, do not.
At least the STR owners who are residents here, like the small business owners, live in the community. These owner/operators are on site and instantly available in the event of an emergency or other problems. They have made a commitment to live in the community.
Virginia Drayer
Center Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.