To the editor:
Imagine my dismay reading yet another letter filled with false statements about medical matters in the Sun.
I refer to a recent letter which touts the benefits of ivermectin. None of the claims is supported by solid medical research. It is speculative and wishful thinking at best, and it has unfortunately become politically charged. The statement about vaccine protection only lasting six to eight months is also false.
Why are you publishing this stuff? You are actively harming your community. Please stop.
I am asking you yet again to use some editorial judgment in deciding what to print and how to write about COVID-19.
This is a disease which is very active in our community right now. The incidence is rising here, not falling. And it threatens the lives, the health and the livelihoods of all of us.
When you publish material which supports “cures” with political rather than medical backing you are harming your community.
When you publish anti-vaccine disinformation you are harming your community.
When you publish “both sides” of one of these areas as though both sides were supported by scientific and medical research (they are not) you are harming your community.
Please stop it.
You are a newspaper, not an internet discussion board.
You have journalistic training and editorial discretion. Please use them responsibly.
Victor Lazaron, MD
Intervale
