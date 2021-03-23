To the editor:
Purple Day takes place on March 26 every year.
Purple Day is Epilepsy Awareness Day.
Please wear purple to help speak up for friends and or loved ones you know that have epilepsy.
I have had epilepsy since birth. I have been through four surgeries to bring my seizures under control over the years. The surgeries were done at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Epilepsy is a chronic condition that doesn't go away. It can sometimes be brought under control by medication and or surgeries. But you will always have it.
Seizures can come on at any age. One out of every 26 will develop epilepsy. There are at least 40 types of seizures or more.
I wrote an autobiography, "Epilepsy: A Walk in My Shoes," about what its like living with epilepsy. If anyone is interested, it's available on Amazon, audible books, Kindle, and nook.com
Every year, I either call or write to the governor to get a proclamation to make Purple Day official in the state of New Hampshire. I have been doing that for about 10-12 years. A proclamation must be renewed every year. It's only good for one year.
Vickie L. Roy
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.