To the editor:
Three hours and seven minutes is a very long time to sit in front of your big-screen television in the White House as commander in chief and do absolutely nothing as the Capitol of the United States of America is invaded, overrun and ransacked by self-made militias and angry delusional Donald Trump supporters.
Three hours and seven minutes is a very long time to do absolutely nothing while your vice president and the Speaker of the House is hunted down and threatened to be hanged.
Three hours and seven minutes is a very long time for the supposed law and order president to do absolutely nothing while these so-called patriots torture, maim and murder Capitol police officers. Blue lives matter? Obviously not to him.
As the truth comes out about one of the worst days in this country’s history, it is our duty as citizens of the United States of America to demand justice.
If Donald J. Trump was an officer in the military and responded the way he did on Jan. 6, he would have been court martialed and would be in prison today for dereliction of duty.
(In the 1991 U.S. Court of Military Appeals case, U.S. v. Powell, the court stated that a person is guilty of the offense of dereliction of duty when he or she willingly or negligently fails to perform his or her duties or by performing such duties in a culpably inefficient manner.)
We cannot let our Republican representatives in the House and Senate or our local Republican representatives pretend this was anything but what it was. a treasonous coup to keep the former president in power illegally.
Tom Dean
North Conway
