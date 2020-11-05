To the editor:
I thank you, the voters of the Mount Washington Valley, for granting me the privilege of representing you in the New Hampshire House of Representatives for the past 15 years.
And I further thank you for the vote of confidence in re-electing me in the 2020 general election.
Rep. Tom Buco
Conway
