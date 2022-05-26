The recent leak of a draft Supreme Court ruling on abortion confirms that despite denials on the right and left, the court is a political animal. Politicians on the right have for years had the goal of appointing justices who would repeal Roe v. Wade, and this is exactly what’s happening. The left has also had its agenda. Senate hearings to confirm Supreme Court nominees have turned from a fake show of examining a nominee’s judicial qualifications into a full partisan spectacle.
The court is losing its reputation and public support. It’s time to consider reforms which could include term limits and a rotation of justices which could provide every president with an equal opportunity to appoint justices.
For example, if we keep the same number of justices, nine, apply a 16-year term and rotate a new justice in every two years, each president would have the opportunity to appoint at least two justices during a four-year term. All appointees should have served as a federal appeals court judge to be considered. The sitting Supreme Court justices should develop and adhere to a code of conduct which parallels that of appeals court justices. I’m sure there could be other reforms that those with a legal background could suggest.
We need to work to reform the Supreme Court and convince the American public that the court does not become the plaything of the politicians in power in Washington.
Misinformation is undermining the public’s confidence in our elections, and we don’t need a loss of confidence in another of our institutions to further undermine our democracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.