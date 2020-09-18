To the editor:
President Donald Trump’s supporters have been the most dedicated and loyal political following in U.S. recent history.
Despite tons of revelatory stories about Mr. Trump and even his own incriminating statements such as the “Access Hollywood” tape and the recently released Woodward interviews, his followers persist in their adulation.
This is baffling for many of us who find Trump’s narcissism and outright lies far beyond the usual behavior we’ve seen from other politicians.
The best explanation of this adulatory behavior may be to consider much of Trump’s support to be a cult. Webster defines “cult” as a “formal religious veneration” and” great and faddish devotion.” Although some of Trump’s support focuses on single issues such as abortion, gun control and immigration, much of it centers on his personality. Like other cult heroes, Mussolini, Hitler, Jim Jones, Trump inspires his followers through his charismatic personality. The Trump cult surrenders their rational thoughts to a belief that this one leader can solve all their problems and return meaning to their lives. How else to explain why Evangelicals are such strong supporters of essentially an amoral personality?
Perhaps the most extreme manifestation of the cult phenomenon is the QAnon conspiracy. It includes theories that link the Clintons, Barack Obama and George Soros to a group of pedophiles and cannibals who are out to destroy America, among many of its far-out thoughts.
Rather than disavowing QAnon and its bizarre conspiracy theories, Trump is flattered that it paints him as the hero to save us from these imaginary and outlandish conspiracies. Trump has called QAnon’s adherents people who love our country, and retweets QAnon messages. Even more frightening is that the Economist writes that there are 72 Republicans seeking office this year who are sympathetic to QAnon.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is a Republican candidate for the House in Georgia, is a QAnon promoter and has been praised by Trump.
There are those voters who hoped that Trump would be the best candidate they could choose as president despite his drawbacks.
They may not as yet have drunk the “Kool-Aid” and upon reflection may regret their prior decision. They never joined or are ready to leave the Trump cult.
Tino Fernandes
Madison
