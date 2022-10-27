In a recent letter to the editor, the author opened with the kind of shrill bombast frequently employed by those hellbent on maintaining what they see as their right to destroy innocent life. “Carroll County GOP state house incumbents have declared war against women’s bodies,” she fumes, and then proceeds to attack the parties in question.
The oft-employed argument that a child developing within a woman’s womb is “her body” withers away when subjected to the light of truth. Grade-school level science tells us that the child growing within his/her mother’s body is a totally unique and separate human person — one who has never existed previously and never will again.
To her credit, the author failed to roll out that other pro-death standard, “a woman in consultation with her doctor.” Once again, this routine propaganda attempts to paper over the truth that in the overwhelming majority of abortions, the only “doctor” a woman see is the Planned Parenthood ghoul intent on destroying the life growing within her.
Our author does get extra credit for including that newly minted and oft-repeated label the left (I thought they hated labels) loves to use on those who have the temerity to oppose them — “extremist.”
How’s this for extreme? If the Democrats in Washington manage to hold on to majorities in both houses, they plan to do away with the filibuster and enshrine in federal law the right to destroy a child right up to the moment of birth.
Can there be any question that if the Democrats in this state are able to wrest control from the incumbents our author chooses to vilify, they would do the same?
