To the editor:
Just a note of appreciation to Erik Corbett for his “Reality Check” column in the May 6 issue of the Daily Sun. He took the time to carefully and intelligently refute much of the misinformation published in a previous commentary.
It is exhausting to keep up with the conspiracy theories and fantasy world still embraced by so many Trump supporters. It is incomprehensible that the Republican Party has been hijacked and held hostage by this former White House (p)resident. I, for one, am relieved that sanity, good judgment and respect has returned to our nation’s highest office.
Teresa Egan
Brownfield, Maine
