To the editor:
OK, I will admit it — I am a fan of Jonna Carter and her intelligent and humorous writing. It is refreshing to read her column in the Daily Sun. I was particularly impressed by her column published Wednesday, Dec. 8.
As a former middle school social studies teacher, I can attest to the importance of opening our classrooms to controversial issues that require critical thinking and reasoned judgment on the part of our students.
That, in fact, is the purpose of our public schools. Our founders understood that without an educated populace our democracy could not survive.
Middle school students have a heightened sense of righteousness, and it is a perfect time to challenge them to think about our country’s rich history from various perspectives.
The goal is to continue to work toward “a more perfect union” — not to brainwash them into thinking that we are either already perfect or that we are damaged beyond redemption.
These students are our future. It is our responsibility as adults to nurture them as they develop their thinking skills, their compassion, and their leadership skills so that they can become the citizens we need to keep our democracy strong and resilient in the future.
Our form of government needs good thinkers and strong leaders now more than ever. It never helps (as an individual or a country) to dwell on the mistakes of the past. But neither is it helpful to pretend those mistakes never happened.
We need to examine the good and the bad, learn from both, and continue to grow as human beings and as a country.
Teresa Egan
Brownfield, Maine
