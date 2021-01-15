To the editor:
In good economic times, local budgetary increases and attendant spending tend to grow (not always, but usually), and approved excesses over the years can and do accumulate.
Grants evolve and become budgetary line items. Warrant items that arguably should stand alone are sometimes presented as part of a budget. This is especially so in the public sector.
These are not good times; in fact, they are horrible times from a business and economic perspective — perhaps the worst many of us have ever experienced. In this regard, I don’t envy our competent budget committee for the tasks it has in front of it, but its power is limited. Accordingly, I hope that the wants vs. needs exercise gets the special and detailed attention it requires from the town and from SAU 9.
Is the item a want — something we would like to have — or is it something we really and truly need? Suspected excesses like new buildings and/or services that are possibly being requested this year should come under microscopic scrutiny.
This is 2021. Scores of businesses have been shut down. Big cities have become more ghost town than bustling. Everything should be on the table — everything. When the item comes up for discussion, let’s ask the tough questions. Do you need it or can you do without it, and if you need it, what would be the consequences of not getting it? The private sector does it this way, so why not the public?
Ted Sares
North Conway
