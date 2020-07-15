To the editor:
One of the things I most look forward to on Tuesdays is to read Bill Marvel’s columns — not because I agree with them (I often don’t), but because they stir my juices, stretch my independent thought and analytical propensities, and frequently make me look at things from a different perspective.
More importantly for me, he usually includes salient points backed by logic. For example, when Bill goes after the school board, he backs his position with facts and premises that reflect the accuracy of a professional historian and the syllogistic skills of a logician.
And while I may have sympathies for the board’s positions, Bill is quick to remind us that numbers do not lie. One other thing, William Marvel not only talks the talk, he also walks the walk, and for those who don’t know this, or him, I suggest you check out his background before you launch your attacks.
Ted Sares
North Conway
