To the editor:
In response to a letter from Melissa Wood on Saturday May 22.
Laziness? Really? Do not group all of us into your senerio. As I have been unemployed for 15 months and have not been qualified for unemployment benefits, not any welfare benefits.
Coffee shops? Can not stand the smell of them. Restaurants, seriously, what is the consistency of them? The LNA classes, who is going to pay for them? No help. Where are the employers?
I have tried to apply to several local businesses, then get spammed by job scams. They scam in, and where are we supposed to be? You saying it is laziness which is extremely demeaning to those of us that are looking and searching.
Why should we work for someone that does not want to pay an adequate wage? If we don't get paid, we can't pay rent. The circle doesn't turn. I have never in my life, at the age of 58, ever been ever allowed money from unemployment.
Many people who never worked on the books received over $1,000 weekly from state of N.H. — I got nothing — and was refused. Proof positive.
Tammy Shackford
North Conway
(1) comment
You're trying to say you can't find a job and yet all I hear are excuses. You don't like the smell of coffee shops. You don't think restaurants are "consistent." No wonder you're unemployed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.