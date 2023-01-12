To the editor:
I am pleased that there is an effort to create a Charter Commission to think about the civic governance we all agree to live under in Conway. I hope enough people sign the petition to get it on the April ballot, and that it passes.
Voters should clearly understand that this and other ideas are solutions aimed at fixing a problem primarily caused by you (us). Namely: disinterest, apathy and ignorance.
In many years, only a handful of citizens attend the deliberative sessions beyond those who sit on boards or are otherwise on the town’s payroll. We also send conflicting messages, such as the recent series of confusing outcomes over short-term property rental questions and the obvious overwhelming public sentiment in support of artwork at Leavitt’s Bakery and Settlers Green, despite our having previously passed sign rules that prohibit them.
The Charter Commission also hopes to address a problem caused by our town leaders. Namely: approving too many articles to appear on the ballot as opposed to making decisions and building some of them into the proposed budgets, where applicable, and not making sure that voters have an adequate way to signal their wishes through the ballot box. We saw the later problem last year with the school budget and may see it again this year with the paid parking proposal.
In April of 2022, voters faced 39 articles on the town portion of the ballot and another eight on the school portion. That’s 47 separate questions being asked, often written in language that would make George Orwell blush, and there were 46 the prior year.
Some of these questions are administrative and designed by state law, such the election of officers, and others must appear and have their format also shaped by statute, such as bonding and zoning questions.
Nevertheless, there are often dozens of individual or special questions, many of them appearing and passing year after year with the unanimous or overwhelming support of their relevant town committees, which could be consolidated into the operating budget. That would leave voters with many fewer questions to be confused by and hopefully focus attention and interest on them.
I urge all voters to support this petition so that an earnest and sincere debate may result.
Tad Furtado
Center Conway
