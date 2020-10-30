To the editor:
I was shocked and saddened to see the endorsements published by my hometown newspaper.
Not only did they get it wrong in my opinion by overlooking a well-qualified and outstanding candidate for Carroll County commissioner but their reason for doing so is appalling.
Are we being dragged back to the 1950s era of women in the kitchen wearing aprons, packing lunches and seeing the kiddies off to school or is this the era of the Me Too movement when women finally are acknowledged as equal citizens with the same rights as men?
To actually put in print that a female candidate is not qualified for office because she has children and a full-time job is not only sexism but outright discrimination.
Other male candidates also have full time jobs and children. They also take as much of a role in child rearing as their partners. Wake up Conway Daily Sun. At least you owe Kim Tessari an apology for your outright discrimination. And thank you for convincing me to vote for Kim Tessari for county commissioner.
Suzanne Nelson
North Conway
