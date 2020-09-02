To the editor:
Bernie’s “revolution” is alive and well. His soldiers are busy with the “fundamental transformation of America.” His mobs are destroying our cities, scaring and silencing our citizens, The list of tasks in the Marxist playbook are being checked off in record time. The surge towards all-out Communism has arrived.
On Jan. 10, 1963, “The Complete List Of The 45 Declared Goals For The Communist Takeover Of America” was read into the Congressional Record. Nearly all have been implemented. Here are a few that are playing out today:
• Capture a political party.
• Eliminate all good sculpture from parks and buildings, substitute shapeless, awkward and meaningless forms.
• Replace religion with “social” religion.
• Discredit the Constitution as inadequate, old-fashioned.
• Present our Founding Fathers as selfish aristocrats.
• Transfer powers of arrest from police to social agencies.
• Legitimize violence and insurrection. Use force to solve economic, political or social problems.
The attack on the First Amendment was not specifically referenced in this list but is the most crucial and relevant issue and a consequence of the fulfillment of the other stated goals. Speech is free and protected as long as it falls under the ideology of the left. Conservatives are heckled, shouted down, physically attacked and recently, even assassinated without condemnation or consequences. The cancel-culture has destroyed American lives and businesses with relentless attacks on social and other media.
All of this has succeeded in squelching speech that does not tow the party line. Conservatives are quiet and careful. They will rise up and be heard on Nov. 3. I hear them whispering “I love my country, I’m voting for Trump.”
Suzanne Nelson
North Conway
