For 10 years, Rep. Glenn Cordelli has been a loyal foot soldier for the Hillsdale agenda in the war against public schools. The Hillsdale agenda originated at Michigan college that has become a leading force in creating a network of “classical education” charter schools that use public tax dollars to teach that systemic racism was effectively vanquished in the 1960s, that America was founded on "Judeo-Christian" principles and that progressivism is fundamentally anti-American.

