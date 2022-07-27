To the editor:
The Conway Daily Sun quotes Gov. Sununu as saying to me “To say that I’m not accessible — good luck trying to convince anybody of that argument, and I take personal offense to that.”
To the editor:
The Conway Daily Sun quotes Gov. Sununu as saying to me “To say that I’m not accessible — good luck trying to convince anybody of that argument, and I take personal offense to that.”
In fact, I did not comment on whether the governor is “the most accessible governor in the history of this state.” Nor did I comment on his assertion that he is “the most transparent governor in the country.” I have no data with which to confirm or disprove the claims and no opinion on the matters.
He also stated that “I get Democrats criticizing me that I’m just out and about too, too much. So you can’t have it both ways.” Again, I did not express this criticism and do not hold this position.
The actual subject of the discussion was whether notice of public events for which taxpayers foot the bill should be restricted to only certain members of the public.
It’s unfortunate that the governor chose to pivot away from what could have been a productive discussion. Instead, he ended the conversation by delivering a rousing partisan campaign-style speech.
I appreciate that The Conway Daily Sun covered the bill signing and impact on town budgets. I also appreciate that The Conway Daily Sun chose not to publish the insult the governor used to describe me and insisted that I repeat back to him.
As a legislator, I witnessed and participated in civil discussions on highly personal topics, often with potential life-or-death consequences. I observed lawmakers seeking solutions that honored the values of both major parties. I watched elected officials listening thoughtfully to people with opposing points of view. I even saw people’s positions evolve as they gained new perspectives.
I hope that those days are not over. They don’t have to be. It’s a choice.
Susan Ticehurst
Silver Lake
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.