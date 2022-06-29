Democracy is based on the power of people’s votes to determine a rules-based government, but we don’t live in a pure democracy. Due to a past where slavery was legal in the U.S., and where, in order to convince smaller states to join in a union with the more populous states, we established a Senate, and the Electoral College, to oversee our democracy.
This has caused us a problem where the Democrats have won the popular vote by several million voters, but lost the election.
The flaws in this version of democracy were in evidence lately with gridlock in the Senate due to the filibuster rule (not mentioned in the Constitution as a right), and in the recent vote in the Supreme Court on abortion rights (also not mentioned explicitly as a right).
The Constitution does define one’s right to “own and bear guns’ to defend themselves against enemies foreign and domestic, including a tyrannical government. This was reasonable considering recent history at the time, but time has a habit of making laws obsolete. Not long ago commercial enterprise came to a halt on Sundays because God rested on the seventh day. Computers and commercial channels don’t rest on the seventh day and neither do we. Apparently, God didn’t have a computer.
The original signers of the Constitution could not foresee machine guns, airplanes or other weapons of mass destruction, but they could see the needs of a single shot musket to defend their homes on the frontier against attack by Indians and/or by a hostile government.
I also wonder what the original signers would make of the Citizens United case where the conservative Supreme Court declared that companies had the same rights as citizens in our elections. Does a company with a lot of money and paid lobbyists have equal (or more) rights than a U.S. citizen?
Modernity and effective, targeted propaganda, have made our Constitution seem quaint! Allowing Christian zealots and rich, entitled people to rule our population has been tried before — it was called the Dark Ages. For a real democracy to come back in the U.S. we have to get rid of the filibuster and refine Citizens United.
