Most people I know think of me as a liberal but I am registered as an independent, because I value integrity in a politician. Some politicians I voted for in the past were John McCain, George Bush Sr., Joe Biden (because I hate crooks and idiots) and Jimmy Carter.
John Kennedy famously wrote (with help) the Pulitzer Prize Winner "Profiles in Courage," about some politicians taking stands on big issues not backed by their party.
If a pol published a similar book today it might reach four pages including the introduction. Better to publish a book titled "Profiles in Hypocrisy" listing those politicians whose constant quest for campaign funds and lucrative committee assignments drive their efforts.
The Supreme Court is supposed to be a pinnacle of unbiased judicial judgment, but appointments are being made based on their feeling on abortion, racial profiling and voter procedures. Special groups of conservative and liberal lawyers recommend their candidates for consideration. These procedures would gag a rat if tried in professional sports.
Meanwhile, our internet is awash with comments originating in Russia and China designed to keep Americans at each other's throats because they can claim that democracy doesn't work. And right now it doesn't. Even people who aren't institutionalized believe in QAnon and various vaccine conspiracies. The internet "news" is fed to people who already like the previous feeds-reinforcing idiocy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.