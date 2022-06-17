I have not been a fan of FOX News for many years, except for the Chris Wallace show which aired on Sundays. But last week’s coverage by FOX of the Jan. 6, 2020, riot at the U.S. Capitol sank below news into straight propaganda.
Between 60-70 percent of Republicans still believe in the “Big Lie” that Donald Trump won the 2020 election even though many of the election officials in key states, like Georgia and Pennsylvania, were Republicans.
These were local conservatives who had honesty and integrity, and belief in the U.S. democratic process and values. These unsung heroes are being actively attacked by the wacky wing-nuts on their right.
I’m an independent because there are politicians, in both parties that care more for the perks and future moneyed paths of office than their duty to represent the best interests of their voter base (see polls on gun laws). We need honest, unbiased coverage of the actions of politicians on many key issues, and also their donations from key people and industries.
Today, I watched “FOX and Friends” whine about “the lack of coverage of the other, liberal news channels about Hunter Biden’s computer” and his drug habit and other moral failures. While this might be “news,” it doesn’t rise to the level of the serious Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol to overthrow the 2020 election or even Jared Kushner’s dealings with the Saudis to help his real estate problems.
FOX News has turned into an embarrassing caricature and propaganda outlet for the crazies on the right wing of the Republican Party. This might be amusing if the stakes were not so high.
For democracy to work we need an enlightened electorate not dumbed-down zombies, force-fed “facts” by sources that know what you would like to hear.
In the letters to the editor section of The Conway Daily Sun, we read a lot of disgruntled readers disagreeing with something they read — good.
