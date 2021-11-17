To the editor:
Some places, like the Mount Washington Valley, host many visitors because of their beauty, culture or other unique, attractive features. The United States stood out among other countries because it had all three features — especially its vibrant culture.
People from all over the world wanted to travel and live here, especially the international intelligentsia: doctors, scientists and engineers from many countries.
Our famous Statue of Liberty expresses a welcome for other potential citizens
Even after Trump, many intellectuals prefer the U.S instead of China, Japan or Russia because these countries are often racist, xenophobic and authoritarian.
But apart from the elite, we still have the poor and downtrodden huddled at our Southern border fleeing corruption and drug gangs who supply our insatiable demand for illegal drugs. Our demand is driving their instability.
We need to leverage our desirability for immigrant professionals with a formal program to develop our own population's access to needed skills by passing bipartisan legislation without hiding behind the cloak of "fiscal probity and restraint" and avoidance of increasing the national debt. Amazingly, the tax cut for the rich significantly increased our national debt without the promised upturn in our GNP! Your household finances suffer if one spends more or earns less!
To get rid of the debt obstacle, I suggest we sell, at auction, the Statue of Liberty. We obviously no longer believe in Emma Lazarus' poem at its base. Even Trump admitted that he would prefer "Norwegians as immigrants." We can devote any monies received from the sale to reducing our national debt. Republicans don't want any "huddled masses," especially those of darker complexions!
The countries that can find and develop their best and brightest citizens, and motivate them to be the next leaders and technologists, coupled with attracting talent from all other countries, will win the future competition.
Susan Rheault
North Conway
